2020 Dem Leaves Some Scratching Their Heads After Campaigning That He’s Not Just ‘Another White Guy’ (VIDEO)

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) left many scratching their heads after bragging during a campaign interview that he’s not just “another white guy.”

Swalwell — who is one of 23 Democrats in the 2020 presidential primary — recently tried to explain how he was different from all of the other white, straight, male candidates in the 2020 primary.

I may be "another white guy," but I know where there are gaps in my knowledge or my experience and I know when to pass the mic. pic.twitter.com/jMYBwF97xY — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) May 27, 2019

During an interview with Vice, Swalwell noted that he's not just "another white guy" because he knows how to listen and would pick women to fill out positions on his Cabinet and serve as his vice president.