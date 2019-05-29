Mueller Says His Team Did Not Have ‘Option’ of Charging Trump with a Crime

Special counsel Robert Mueller, making public remarks on Wednesday, explained bluntly that his team did not have the “option” to charge President Donald Trump with a crime.

That’s because of longstanding Justice Department policy.

He said that if the team had “confidence” the president did not commit a crime, the special counsel’s report would have made that point.

Speaking from the Justice Department on Wednesday morning, he announced the closing of his office.

Mueller also detailed the conclusions of the Russia probe, emphasizing that there “was not sufficient evidence to charge a conspiracy” over whether members of the Trump campaign coordinated with Russian interests during the 2016 election.

But Mueller did not mince words on his inquiry into whether the president obstructed justice. – READ MORE