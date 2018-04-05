2018’s 1st Quarter Ratings Are In — CNN Is Getting DESTROYED

AdWeek reports that Fox News “was the most-watched basic cable network for Q1 2018, both in prime time and in total day.”

Left-leaning MSNBC was right behind Fox News, but CNN was significantly lower.

In primetime basic cable rankings, CNN was number 11, below not only Fox News and MSNBC, but ESPN, TBS and the History Channel.

In terms of total viewership, CNN comes in at the number 7 slot. – READ MORE

