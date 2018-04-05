True Pundit

Rob Lowe Gets It: Explains The Appeal Of ‘Roseanne’ In One Tweet

Actor Rob Lowe — one of the only free-thinking individuals left in Hollywood — perfectly summed up the appeal of the hit show “Roseanne” in one concise tweet: It’s not that the show is pro-Trump, but that it showcases actual tolerance for differing political ideologies; something we don’t see a lot of in today’s political climate.

“The secret to [Roseanne] massive ratings is that it celebrates people with huge political differences who are able to laugh and love together as they passionately disagree,” wrote the actor.

The reboot captured over 18 million viewers on its debut night; hitting a grand total of 21.9 million when next-day DVR and video-on-demand viewers were counted, according to CNN Money. – READ MORE

