Rob Lowe Gets It: Explains The Appeal Of ‘Roseanne’ In One Tweet

Actor Rob Lowe — one of the only free-thinking individuals left in Hollywood — perfectly summed up the appeal of the hit show “Roseanne” in one concise tweet: It’s not that the show is pro-Trump, but that it showcases actual tolerance for differing political ideologies; something we don’t see a lot of in today’s political climate.

“The secret to [Roseanne] massive ratings is that it celebrates people with huge political differences who are able to laugh and love together as they passionately disagree,” wrote the actor.

The secret to @therealroseanne massive ratings is that it celebrates people with huge political differences who are able to laugh and love together as they passionately disagree. — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) March 30, 2018

The reboot captured over 18 million viewers on its debut night; hitting a grand total of 21.9 million when next-day DVR and video-on-demand viewers were counted, according to CNN Money. – READ MORE

