18 People Attend Eric Swalwell’s Gun Control Speech Near NRA HQs

Roughly 18 people attended Democrat presidential hopeful Eric Swalwell’s (D-CA) speech Monday near the National Rifle Association (NRA) headquarters in Fairfax, Virginia.

On June 14, Breitbart News reported that Swalwell would be delivering a speech on his gun controls near the NRA headquarters.

Swalwell: It is time to ban and buy back every single assault weapon — making sure first and foremost no more assault weapons are manufactured in the future but also with a plan to buy back the 15 million that are in circulation in our communities today https://t.co/B3RTSYIAfN pic.twitter.com/d9fAmUrB0r — POLITICO (@politico) June 17, 2019

A video published by Politico shows that Swalwell used the speech to push confiscatory laws for AR-15s and other commonly-owned semiautomatic rifles, as well as a repeal of the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act (PLCAA). That act protects gun manufacturers from suits in cases considered frivolous, such as when a legally manufactured and legally sold gun is stolen and used in a crime.

Swalwell made clear his belief that U.S. gun policy ought to emulate Australia and New Zealand