Rachel Dolezal — former NAACP leader who identified as black but was outed as white — uses Pride Month to now claim she’s bisexual

achel Dolezal — the former president of a Washington state NAACP chapter who was outed as white in 2015 — has announced she’s bisexual.

“Just wanted to take a moment to recognize Pride Month,” she wrote onTwitter over the weekend. “I am in absolutely no rush to explore a new relationship, but it still matters to stay visible. I am bisexual.”

Just wanted to take a moment to recognize Pride Month 🌈 I am in absolutely no rush to explore a new relationship, but it still matters to stay visible. I am bisexual. #pride #bisexual pic.twitter.com/u8nu7FuqYN — Rachel Anne Doležal (@RachelADolezal) June 16, 2019

Dolezal’s post included additional commentary saying, “My first kiss was with a girl when I was 18” and that just because she was briefly married to a man and had children by male partners “does not mean I am not bi.”

“Just because I’m bi doesn’t mean I’m confused,” she added. “Just because I’m bi doesn’t mean I’m ‘almost’ gay. Just because I’m bi doesn’t mean I’m any less monogamous or into threesomes. I’ve always been attracted to a certain vibe, and the body parts present mean less to me than the heart, soul, compatibility & chemistry.” – READ MORE