13-year-old arrested for making ‘terroristic threat’ to Texas Walmart

A 13-year-old boy is under arrest and charged with making “terroristic threats” after police say he phoned 911 about a Weslaco, Texas Walmart.

Weslaco police arrested the unidentified teen on Thursday after the Wednesday threats made to the store at 1310 N. Texas.

The boy’s mother turned him in after she “had received calls regarding her son’s threats” that were also made on social media.

He was charged with "terroristic threat, a 3rd Degree Felony," according to the police statement.