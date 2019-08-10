Jeffrey Epstein dead in apparent suicide

Convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein died overnight in an apparent suicide, law enforcement sources told the Post Saturday.

A gurney carrying a man who looked like Epstein was wheeled into New York Downtown Hospital around 7:30 a.m.

A call for a reported cardiac arrest came in at 6:38 a.m., Fire Department sources said.

Two weeks ago, Epstein, 66, was placed on suicide watch after he was found nearly unconscious in his cell with injuries to his neck.

The multimillionaire financier was being held without bail pending trial on child sex-trafficking charges. – READ MORE