10 Years Ago Climate Scientists Said We’d Move to Antarctica… It’s -95F Right Now

Ten years ago, a study was published that said a lot of us would be living in Antarctica just 12 years from now, which allegedly will have warmed to the extent that it will not only be livable, but be one of the only places to live.

“Climate change will force refugees to move to Antarctica by 2030, researchers have predicted,” the U.K. Telegraph reported with all due alarm in 2008.

Forum for the Future, the group that conducted the study, said it wanted to “stir debate about how to avert the worst effects of global warming by presenting a radical set of ‘possible futures,’” according to the Telegraph. This “radical set” included an Antarctica that would have 3.5 million residents in 2040, where I guess we would all flee after “global trade (collapses) as oil prices break through $400 a barrel and electrical appliances will get automatically turned off when households exceed energy quotas.” And surprisingly, Forum for the Future wasn’t the first group of scientists to predict this. In 2004, the U.K. Independent reported that the British government’s chief scientist, Professor David King, said that “Antarctica is likely to be the world’s only habitable continent by the end of this century if global warming remains unchecked.” “The warning — one of the starkest delivered by a top scientist — comes as ministers decide next week whether to weaken measures to cut the pollution that causes climate change, even though Tony Blair last week described the situation as ‘very, very critical indeed.’”