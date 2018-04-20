1 injured in shooting at Florida high school, authorities say

A student was wounded and a suspect is in custody after a shooting Friday morning at a high school in Ocala, Florida, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The student was shot in the ankle, said Kevin Christian, Marion Public Schools spokesman.

Marion School Board member Nancy Stacy tells me that all Marion County schools are currently on lockdown. All planned school walkouts canceled. — Jason Olson (@knightproducer) April 20, 2018

School shooting at my school, this crap is terrifying…. Praying for everyone. There was actually a scheduled walkout today. It becomes super real when it’s your school. pic.twitter.com/Kafx9qvMWn — RoboKast (@RoboKast) April 20, 2018

Parents were asked to go to First Baptist Church of Ocala to be reunited with their children, who will be bused to the church, according to Christian.

This is a developing story. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1