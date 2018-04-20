Trump: Human trafficking ‘worse than it’s ever been in the history of the world’ (VIDEO)

“People are really appreciating the work that you’re doing on stopping drugs from pouring into this country” – Pres. Trump addresses border security at meeting with drug trafficking task force pic.twitter.com/jg6nlgh3wY — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) April 19, 2018

President Trump said Thursday that human trafficking has reached record levels, telling reporters it is now “worse than it’s ever been in the history of the world.”

In remarks to journalists during his tour of Joint Interagency Task Force South on Florida’s Key West island, Trump remarked on the need for tougher immigration measures to stop human trafficking as well as the flow of drugs across the U.S.-Mexico border, according to pool reports.

“Drugs are flowing into our country. We need border protection. We need the wall. We have to have the wall. The Democrats don’t want to approve the wall because they think it’s good politically, but it’s not,” he said. – READ MORE

