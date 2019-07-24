‘Zero Chance of Having It Reversed’: Jeffrey Epstein’s Attorneys Will Try Again to Get Him Out of Jail

Attorneys for wealthy convicted pedophile and accused child sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein have filed a notice that they are appealing Judge Richard Berman’s decision to deny their client bail ahead of trial.

Some were quite clear about their thoughts on this attempt. “He has zero chance of having it reversed. It was well within the purview of the lower court to rule in the manner they did,” remarked attorney Andrew Laufer.

Katie Phang, a trial lawyer and NBC/MSNBC legal contributor, would add, “Thoughts and prayers.” – read more