‘You’ll love chapter 14’: John Bolton hypes upcoming book while accusing White House of ‘censorship’

Former national security adviser John Bolton made his first public appearance since the impeachment trial of his former boss, President Donald Trump, on Monday, but he did not disclose many details during his speaking engagement at Duke University.

Instead, Bolton hyped the contents of his book, insisting to the audience, “You’ll love chapter 14,” and said he hopes his memoir is not “suppressed” under the Trump administration’s “censorship.”

Bolton’s book, titled, “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir,” is still undergoing analysis by the Trump administration, after the former national security adviser submitted the manuscript for a standard prepublication review.

Last month, the National Security Council notified an attorney for Bolton that an initial review found the manuscript “appears to contain significant amounts of classified information” that must be removed prior to publishing or any other kind of disclosure. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Here --