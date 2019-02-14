‘You Have Trafficked In Hate Your Whole Life’: Omar Responds To Trump Calling For Her To Resign

Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar responded to President Donald Trump’s calls to resign over her anti-Israel comments.

“You have trafficked in hate your whole life—against Jews, Muslims, Indigenous, immigrants, black people and more. I learned from people impacted by my words. When will you?” the first-term ongresswoman tweeted Wednesday morning.

Hi @realDonaldTrump– You have trafficked in hate your whole life—against Jews, Muslims, Indigenous, immigrants, black people and more. I learned from people impacted by my words. When will you? https://t.co/EqqTyjkiNE — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) February 13, 2019

Omar’s tweet was in response to comments Trump made Tuesday while speaking to reporters in the White House Cabinet Room.

“I think she should either resign from Congress or she should certainly resign from the House Foreign Affairs Committee,” the president stated. “Anti-Semitism has no place in the United States Congress.”

The controversy began when Omar quote-tweeted an article about her harsh criticism of Israel.

“It’s all about the Benjamins baby,” Omar wrote Sunday night, clearly suggesting that U.S. lawmakers were paid to be pro-Israel. When asked for clarification about who was paying lawmakers, Omar tweeted “AIPAC!”

It's all about the Benjamins baby 🎶 https://t.co/KatcXJnZLV — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) February 10, 2019

The comments mirrored longstanding tropes against Jewish people and financial influence.

Omar also retweeted — then quickly deleted — a tweet that compared her comments to Jewish people being “hook-nosed.”

The tweets received overwhelming condemnation across the political spectrum. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued a joint-statement, saying “anti-Semitism must be called out, confronted and condemned whenever it is encountered, without exception.”

Omar ultimately issued an apology. However, many have accused her apology of being insincere. Trump said her apology was “lame,” and that her views regarding Israel and Jews are “deep-seated in her heart.”

Listening and learning, but standing strong 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/7TSroSf8h1 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) February 11, 2019