You Can’t Make This Stuff Up: Evicted ICE Protesters Left Behind Physical Wall (VIDEO)

Walls are bad things, according to anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement protesters. Unless it’s one that protects them. Then it’s all good.

That’s at least the lesson from Occupy ICE PDX, the Portland, Oregon, group that was evicted last week from the camp it set up in the hipster capital of the Pacific Northwest.

There were plenty of outrages to catalog from the Occupy ICE PDX camp, particularly the fact that it was labeled a biohazard due to the fetid nature of the trash that these protesters left behind. (I’m sure they’re going to go on to plenty of environmental protests, too.)

However, MRC TV noted what might be the most hypocritical one of all: The group’s decision to build a wall to keep police out.

“Left-wing protesters in Portland finally got booted from outside the city’s immigration headquarters after holding up for five weeks and throwing a hissy fit about immigration,” host Brittany Hughes said in an episode of MRC’s “Reality Check” posted on Thursday.

“And get this — guess what they did the minute the cops started trying to evict them? They built a wall.” – READ MORE

You think illegal immigrants detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement have it bad? Wait until you see what the people who want to abolish ICE are living in.

City officials in Portland, Oregon, will be cleaning up an Occupy ICE camp that is described as a “biohazard,” KPTV-TV reports.

The city and TriMet, who own the land where the camp was set up, will both foot part of the bill for the cleanup.

The site was cleared earlier in the week by the city.

Here’s a closer look at some of the things left behind at what was the #occupyicepdx camp. More info on @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/bNIdWMEHLt — Marja Martinez (@MarjaKPTV) July 26, 2018

“Even after receiving orders from Mayor Ted Wheeler to leave on Monday, Occupy ICE PDX leaders affirmed they would not,” KPTV reported.

“But, at around 4:15 a.m. Wednesday, Portland police entered the camp, clearing protesters. Chief Danielle Outlaw says they did so without issuing any tickets or making any arrests.” – READ MORE

