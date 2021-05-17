Yankees Suffer COVID Resurgence As 8 Fully-Vaccinated Players, Staff Test Positive

In an unsettling reminder that COVID-19 is still spreading, even as a scandal-scarred Gov. Andrew Cuomo pushes ahead with reopening the Empire State – and even as practically everybody in the organization has already been vaccinated – the Yankees have seen their starting lineup crippled (shortstop Gleyber Torres was kept out of Wednesday’s starting lineup during a game against Tampa Bay) and a number of coaches and staff sidelined due to a sudden flareup of COVID-19.

But the surprising thing is that the Yankees have essentially required players and staff to get vaccinated, so this latest outbreak is afflicting staff and players who have already been fully vaccinated.

The Yankees – which, like the Mets, are reportedly planning to segregate fans in to “vaccinated” and “unvaccinated” sections – have tested all players and staff at least three times since Tuesday.

Manager Aaron Boone shared more information on the situation inside the team on Wednesday in a COVID-themed update that sounded like an unwelcome relic from last season. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --