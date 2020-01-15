Yang barred from last debate before Iowa — despite polling higher than Klobuchar, Steyer

The Yang Gang has had it with the Democratic National Convention and mainstream media.

“Just remember that @AndrewYang has performed better than Klobuchar and Steyer in EVERY POLL currently making up the National RCP consensus, but won’t be on the stage tonight,” MetaJawBone posted to Twitter Tuesday. “@TheDemocrats and @TomPerez want to disenfranchise AT LEAST 5%+ of their base …”

It’s not just the 5%, many of whom will still vote blue. But disenfranchise a large portion of the folks supporting Yang who either not Democrats/ have no history of voting Democrats. The very same voters you need to win swing States/Electoral college then thats on the DNC/MSM — Youtube_Andrew_Yang (@canada_yang) January 14, 2020

Yang was left off the list for the seventh and final Democratic debate before the Iowa caucuses next month – the first contest of the 2020 presidential race. The all-white debate will feature six candidates including former vice president Joe Biden, Socialist Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, billionaire Tom Steyer, former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, NBC News reports.

None of the minority candidates still in the race qualified to take the stage. Of the remaining minority candidates – Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, and Yang, an Asian entrepreneur – Yang is the closest to breaking into the top tier, and his supporters are livid he was left out Tuesday. – READ MORE