Yahoo Journalist Compares Covering Trump Administration To Storming The Omaha Beach In WWII

The thrill of covering the Trump administration was comparable to how soldiers must have felt while storming the Omaha Beach in WWII, according to Alexander Nazaryan at Yahoo News.

In an article for The Atlantic titled “I Miss the Thrill of Trump,” Nazaryan describes how many journalists felt the thrill in their work was similar to the Allied invasion of Nazi-Occupied Omaha. The lessons of working under the Trump Administration reminded journalists that they must remain adversarial to power, Nazaryan said.

“I use that word, thrill, with full intention. No need to tell me about the cruel immigration policy, the incompetent pandemic response, the racism and bigotry, the frightening chaos,” Nazaryan said. “Covering the administration was thrilling for many journalists, in the way that I imagine storming Omaha Beach must have been for a 20-year-old fresh from the plains of Kansas. He hadn’t signed up for battle, but there he was, liberating France,” the article read.

Journalists were consistently assailed by the right and left for not fact-checking Trump enough, and failing to be a sufficient resistance. The toughest challenge was reporting when Trump said something correct, Nazaryan said.

“To simply point out that Trump had improbably managed to alight on the correct course of action was to have written a favorable profile of Osama bin Laden,” Nazaryan wrote. Amidst these challenges, he said, “This was our Omaha Beach.”

Numerous journalists have commented that covering the Biden administration will make their job “delightfully boring,” according to Politico’s Playbook. Many news outlets have published stories on subjects that were uncommon during the Trump era, reporting on White House pets, Biden’s socks, and how the presidents’ religious values make him incredibly compassionate, the Daily Caller reported.

Journalists routinely criticized the Trump administration, including press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, who “lied the way most people breathe,” according to Jake Tapper, causing the CNN news anchor to not allow her on his show.

Omaha Beach refers to one of the Allied invasions on D-Day during WWII, where 2,000 U.S. soldiers were slain in a single day.

“Dead and dying are everywhere. I can’t understand why I am not frightened. The shelling is getting worse. MG opens up from the flank. I see a few POWs huddled in the sea, terror-stricken of their own fire,” said one Allied soldier who served in the invasion.

Alexander Nazaryan has faced criticism in the past for appearing to compare Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz and his campaigners to Nazis in a tweet he has since deleted, according to the Washington Post.