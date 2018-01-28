Wynn resigns as RNC finance chair amid reports of sexual misconduct

Las Vegas casino magnate Steve Wynn resigned Saturday as Republican National Committee finance chairman, amid published news reports about sexual misconduct, the RNC confirmed with Fox News.

“Today I accepted Steve Wynn’s resignation as Republican National Committee finance chair,” RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said.

Wynn’s resignation was reported first by Politico.

Following word of his resignation, Politico obtained a statement from Wynn, confirming the news. Wynn refers to the situation as a “distraction.”

“Effective today I am resigning as Finance Chairman of the RNC,” Wynn told the outlet. “The unbelievable success we have achieved must continue. The work we are doing to make America a better place is too important to be impaired by this distraction. I thank the President for the opportunity to serve and wish him continued success.” – READ MORE

Las Vegas business mogul Steve Wynn will face at least two reviews of his behavior following a bombshell report published Friday by the Wall Street Journal, accusing Wynn of sexual misconduct.

According to the report, more than 150 people spoke out against the 74-year-old businessman, with dozens accusing him of sexually inappropriate behavior.

In response, the board of directors of Wynn Resorts Ltd., of which Wynn is CEO, formed a special committee Friday to investigate the allegations, Reuters reported.

The company says it was committed to operating with the “highest ethical standards and maintaining a safe and respectful culture.”

In addition, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission, which is overseeing a roughly $2.5 billion resort that Wynn’s company is building in the Boston suburb of Everett, said its investigations and enforcement bureau will conduct a regulatory review of the allegations against Wynn. – READ MORE