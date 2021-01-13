Woman Smashes Into Barrier Close To Trump Tower, Police Say

A woman crashed into a barrier located near Trump Tower in Chicago after “intentionally” veering around officers, police said, according to the Chicago Sun Times.

Chicago police said in a media notification that the 31-year-old woman, who was behind the wheel of a Honda sedan heading north on Wabash Avenue, veered around officers at approximately 4 a.m., according to the Chicago Sun Times.

The woman drove onto the sidewalk after getting past the officers and crashed into the barricade located close to Trump Tower, according to police.

The woman wasn’t hurt, and was brought into custody to await charges, police said, according to the Chicago Sun Times.

There were no other injuries reported and it’s unclear whether the woman intended to hit the Trump Tower, ABC7 Eyewitness News reported.

Rioters descended on the Capitol building last week during a march in protest against the certification of the presidential election results.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi echoed Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s urging for Vice President to use the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from office during a news conference, NPR reported.

Pelosi said “the Congress may be prepared to move forward with impeachment” should Pence and the Cabinet not remove Trump.

The Chicago Police Department and Trump International Hotel and Tower Chicago didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.