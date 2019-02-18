Woman charged with murder after fatally stabbing 70-year-old man at Bronx market: police

A 31-year-old woman stabbed a 70-year-old man to death Friday at a supermarket in the Bronx, according to police.

Police say the incident happened shortly before 1 p.m. near Westchester and Commonwealth avenues in the Soundview section of the Bronx.

Witnesses inside said the woman, who police identified as Madelyn Tamarez, was mouthing off and yelling at the victim, accusing him of being racist.

Friends of the victim tell us he was an Army veteran and lived in a Vets home around the corner from the store for 17 years. He reportedly has no family in the New York City area.

“He was a good guy. I know him long time. He would come to the store every day and relax, drink coffee, talk,” said Sam Aden, whose father owns the store.

