WOKE: Kanye West Thumbs Nose at Enraged Hollywood Elites; Professes Love for President Trump in Controversial Tweets

Kanye is WOKE.

Did you just hear that?

It’s the sound of the collective head of Hollywood’s elite exploding.

Kanye West might have sent the rabid haters in Hollywood and beyond completely over the edge with his Tweets on Wednesday professing admiration and respect for President Trump.

You don’t have to agree with trump but the mob can’t make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don’t agree with everything anyone does. That’s what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

If your friend jumps off the bridge you don’t have to do the same. Ye being Ye is a fight for you to be you. For people In my life the idea of Trump is pretty much a 50 50 split but I don’t tell a Hillary supporter not to support Hillary

I love Hillary too. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

I love when people have their own ideas. You don’t have to be allowed anymore. Just be. Love who you want to love. That’s free thought. I’m not even political. I’m not a democrat or a republican — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

And also I’m all the way out the sunken place. And I’m not scared anymore. I’m not scared of the media. I’m not scared of the past and I’m optimistic about the future. This tweet is in love not fear. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

