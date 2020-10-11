Wisconsin Rioters Toss Rocks Into Residential Homes, Bust Storefront Windows, Police Say

Rioters hurled rocks into residential buildings, damaged businesses and faced off with riot police after the district attorney for Wauwatosa, Wisconsin announced that a fatal police shooting of a black 17-year-old armed with a handgun was justified.

Violent demonstrators threw stones at law enforcement as well as suburban homes, as police advised residents to “lock their doors and move away from windows,” according to a tweet from the city’s police department.

Video captured by Townhall journalist Julio Rosas appeared to show members of a mob hurling objects at residential buildings, followed by the sound of glass shattering.

Rioters also busted multiple storefront windows, according to video from Rosas and a local news reporter on the ground.

“The group, which was declared an unlawful assembly numerous times this evening, has continued to disobey lawful orders to disperse. Tear gas again has been dispersed,” law enforcement said in a tweet.

The unrest came after District Attorney John Chisholm announced the fatal police shooting of 17-year-old Alvin Cole was justified and the officer involved would not be charged, according to TMJ 4.

Officers said Cole fled law enforcement, refused to drop a stolen 9mm handgun and fired a shot. The DA’s report said the teenager shot himself during his attempted escape, Fox 6 reported.

The city of Wauwatosa has created a form to report property damage following the unrest.

No information has been released on any arrests at this time.

