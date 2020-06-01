Wisconsin city refuses to arrest rioters, but hands out hefty fines to churches with more than 50 worshipers

There have been violent riots in Wisconsin’s capital of Madison, where a group of about 150 demonstrators threw rocks at police officers on Saturday night, according to WITI-TV. At least 75 stores were damaged or looted overnight. Despite the bedlam and property damage, the Madison Police Department only made three arrests.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel politics and statehouse reporter Patrick Marley tweeted, “Police chief says they aren’t arresting people tonight.” Interim Madison Police Chief Vic Wahl said his officers stood back during the protests.

While Madison didn’t do much to prevent the barrage of looting in the city, officials want citizens to know that church services of more than 50 people will absolutely not be tolerated.

According to the City of Madison’s website, “Mass Gathering inside a commercial facility is permitted with fifty (50) individuals or less. Individuals must maintain physical distancing.” – READ MORE

