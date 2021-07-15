Wimbledon matches under investigation for ‘possible irregular betting patterns’: reports

Officials have launched an investigation this week into at least two Wimbledon matches after bookmakers detected “possible” suspicious betting patterns, reports say.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA), which was established back in January, told Reuters on Wednesday that bookies flagged two instances of “irregular betting patterns” during this month’s Grand Slam.

“Two alerts (were) provided to us during the Championships from the betting industry indicating possible irregular betting patterns,” the agency said. “We are not able to comment on the detail of these while they are being looked into.”

One of the matches allegedly being investigated is a first-round men’s doubles match where large bets were placed at “irregular times,” CBS Sports reported, citing a German newspaper. The second match in question is a singles match against an unnamed German player. The probe focuses on the opponent of the player and large spot-on wagers that materialized.- READ MORE

