Will Cuomo Be Impeached? Reporter Who Broke Nursing Home Story Lays Out What’s Next For NY’s Gov

Investigative reporter Andrew Kerr spoke with the Daily Caller News Foundation’s Samantha Renck about bipartisan calls to impeach New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo over the nursing home scandal.

“The effort’s being spearheaded by Democratic Assemblyman Ron Kim from Queens,” Kerr said. “He says he received a pretty nasty phone call from Andrew Cuomo recently after Kim criticized him over allegations that he was hiding nursing home deaths.”

“Kim has come out and said that, ‘it’s time to start the impeachment process.’”

Kerr, who first reported New York’s undercounting of nursing home deaths for the DCNF in May, also discussed Cuomo granting immunity to nursing homes earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Another angle to this is Andrew Cuomo granted immunity to nursing homes at the onset of the pandemic,” he said. “There’s been reports from the Guardian and other outlets months ago they noted that Cuomo has received north of $1 million from health care industry groups that have ties with nursing homes.”

