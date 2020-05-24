Whitmer extends Michigan’s stay-at-home order until June 12

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extended her stay-at-home order Friday to June 12, her fifth extension of a mandate that has put her at odds with Republican lawmakers and has been the subject of mounting criticism and anti-lockdown protests.

The order, called “Safer at Home,” will extend temporary business closures and movement restrictions in an effort to combat the coronavirus pandemic. Whitmer also extended her state of emergency through June 19, WJBK-TV reported. In a statement, she said that while COVID-19 cases and deaths are declining, “we are not out of the woods yet.”

“If we’re going to lower the chance of a second wave and continue to protect our neighbors and loved ones from the spread of this virus, we must continue to do our part by staying safer at home,” the Democrat Governor said.

“If we open too soon, thousands more could die and our hospitals will get overwhelmed,” she said. “While we ﬁnally have more protective equipment like masks, we can’t run the risk of running low again. We owe it to the real heroes on the front lines of this crisis — our first responders, health care workers and critical workers putting their lives on the line every day — to do what we can ourselves to stop the spread of the virus.” – READ MORE

