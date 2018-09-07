White House slams media for ‘obsession’ with ‘anonymous coward’

The White House on Thursday slammed The New York Times for creating a “wild obsession with the identity” of an anonymous op-ed author, as speculation swirls about who in the administration might be working internally to “thwart” some of the president’s goals.

The White House press secretary called the Times “complicit” with the “gutless loser” who wrote an op-ed published in the Times claiming to be a senior member of the Trump administration. Sarah Huckabee Sanders also shared a newspaper phone number while urging people to call in and ask who the author really is.

“The media’s wild obsession with the identity of the anonymous coward is recklessly tarnishing the reputation of thousands of great Americans who proudly serve our country and work for President Trump,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders wrote in a statement posted to Twitter.

"Stop. If you want to know who this gutless loser is, call the opinion desk of the failing NYT at 212-556-1234, and ask them," Sanders continued. "They are the only ones complicit in this deceitful act. We stand united together and fully support our President Donald J. Trump."

President Trump on Wednesday lashed out at The New York Times in a tweet over the paper’s publishing an op-ed by an anonymous Trump administration official.

Hours after the piece was published, Trump questioned whether the official exists and demanded that the paper turn the author over to the government, saying it is a national security issue.

“Does the so-called ‘Senior Administration Official’ really exist, or is it just the Failing New York Times with another phony source?” he tweeted. “If the GUTLESS anonymous person does indeed exist, the Times must, for National Security purposes, turn him/her over to government at once!”

Trump in an earlier tweet appeared to question earlier Wednesday whether the official had committed "TREASON" by writing the piece.