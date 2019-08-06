White House slams Dems for making shootings about Trump, fundraising off tragedy

The White House hit back Tuesday at Democratic presidential candidates who have faulted President Trump’s rhetoric and even branded him a racist in the wake of the weekend’s back-to-back mass shootings, accusing them of grandstanding while doing little to solve the problem.

Counselor Kellyanne Conway, in an interview on “Fox & Friends,” said Trump is “trying to bring the country together and heal a nation.” And she slammed Democrats for fundraising off the shootings that left 31 people dead.

2020 DEMS UNLEASH PROFANE ATTACKS ON TRUMP, REPUBLICANS OVER MASS SHOOTINGS

“There is a huge difference … between running your mouth and running for president, and being the president and trying to bring together a nation,” Conway said on “Fox & Friends.” “The president did not respond in kind. They politicized this over the weekend. They all blamed him and I want to name and shame them now. … They want to be president? He is the president. And he is trying to bring the country together and have bipartisan, bicameral steps.”

The comments amount to the toughest response yet from a White House that has been bludgeoned by Democratic candidates and lawmakers after the El Paso and Dayton shootings. Some urged the president not to visit El Paso (which he plans to do), while others ripped his Monday statement on the tragedy as weak and even helped pressure The New York Times to revise a front-page headline that did not sufficiently challenge Trump’s call for unity.

Beto O’Rourke was among the presidential candidates who unleashed on the president Monday, in part faulting his rhetoric. – READ MORE