White House responds to Taylor Swift’s Equality Act petition, says the bill in its ‘current form is filled with poison pills’

The White House responded to Taylor Swift after the singer championed the Equality Actat the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.

“The Trump Administration absolutely opposes discrimination of any kind and supports the equal treatment of all; however, the House-passed bill in its current form is filled with poison pills that threaten to undermine parental and conscience rights,” said the statement from a White House spokesperson.

The pop superstar opened the awards show on Monday night at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., with a performance of her new song, “Lover.” Swift was flanked by colorful dancers, then brought it back to her roots by bringing out her guitar to sing the title track of her new album “Lover.”

The words “Equality Act” were shown over the 29-year-old pop star’s performance, a reference to her support of the Equality Act legislation that would prevent discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

After winning the top prize, Video of the Year, Swift and a number of cast members from the video appeared onstage to accept the honor.