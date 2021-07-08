White House: Biden Would ‘Certainly Support’ States Reimposing COVID-19 Restrictions

President Joe Biden would “certainly support” states if they reimpose lockdowns over COVID-19, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on July 6.

When asked by a reporter whether the White House would reimpose such restrictions, Psaki deferred to the states.

“We certainly support their decisions to implement measures that they think will help their community be safe,” she said. “States are going to have to make evaluations, and local communities are going to have to make evaluations about what is in their interest.”

Noting that there are different rates of vaccination across locales, Psaki said the vaccination rate in the United States, for adults aged 27 and older, is at nearly 70 percent.

Federal officials have been issuing warnings about the Delta COVID-19 variant that has been spreading throughout the United States. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stated that more than half of all COVID-19 cases are currently caused by the variant, prompting concerns that various state, local, and federal agencies would implement more restrictions.

So far, few municipal governments have issued new restrictions over the Delta variant. Several days ago, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health called on residents to wear face masks despite their vaccination status.

The World Health Organization has also recommended that people wear face coverings, and some countries—including Israel and the UK—have either extended or reimposed lockdowns due to the Delta variant. – READ MORE

