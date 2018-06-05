WHAT’S WRONG WITH BUBBA? Clinton chews on tongue during combative interview (VIDEO)

What’s wrong with Bill Clinton?

During a combative interview aired this morning on Today, the former president was seen repeatedly chewing on his tongue as he was forced to listen to a question about his former fling Monica Lewinsky.

Wow. Bill Clinton having a meltdown on the Today show when asked if he had apologized to Monica Lewinsky pic.twitter.com/PQ4WrXU1ez — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 4, 2018

Interviewer Craig Melvin asked Clinton about the #MeToo movement, and his scandal with the former White House intern.

As he listened to the question, he sat back with his arms crossed, chewing on his tongue.

It has strangely been a regular occurrence for the former president in recent years.

In 2013, Clinton denied having Parkinson’s.

“I have a condition that sometimes you get with aging,” Clinton said at the time, the Huffington Post reported. “You may have noticed it; my hand has a little tremor when I’m tired and a lot of people do when they’re older.”

“The first time it happened, I had to go get myself checked to make sure I didn’t have Parkinson’s [disease],” he said. – READ MORE

