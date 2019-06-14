WH Press Secretary Sarah Sanders will leave office by the end of the month, Trump announces

President Trump announced Thursday on Twitter that White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders will be leaving her position at the end of the month.

“After 3 1/2 years, our wonderful Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month and going home to the Great State of Arkansas,” Trump said. “She is a very special person with extraordinary talents, who has done an incredible job! I hope she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas – she would be fantastic. Sarah, thank you for a job well done!”

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1139263781144596486

The president has not yet named a replacement for the position.

Trump’s announcement came moments before he made remarks at a White House event on its “Second Chance” program boosting hiring of criminals who have served their sentences.

“We’ve been through a lot together and she’s tough, but she’s good,” Trump said at the event Thursday. – read more