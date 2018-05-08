West Virginia primary elections: live results for Senate race

In the West Virginia primary election on Tuesday night, Republican voters will decide whether to nominate convicted coal baron Don Blankenship, against the wishes of top Republicans up to and including President Donald Trump, or two of the more conventional conservative candidates on the ballot.

Blankenship is squaring off against Rep. Evan Jenkins and West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey for the right to challenge Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin this November. Manchin is one of the top Republican targets in 2018, as he represents the state that, by most metrics, is most fond of Trump.

Live results are below. Polls close at 7:30 pm ET.

Backup live election results can be found HERE.

Manchin, who is considered to be one of the most vulnerable Senate Democrats in the general election, is facing a primary challenge from progressive candidate Paula Jean Swearengin. Some West Virginia Democrats blame Manchin for supporting Gov. Jim Justice, who wound up switching parties after election at a much-touted rally with President Trump. – READ MORE

