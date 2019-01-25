West Virginia Gov Jim Justice Tells Democrats To Grow Up And Come To The Table On Immigration

Republican West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said Democrats need to grow up and stop acting “ridiculous” so both parties can come together to form a plan on immigration.

“President Trump and I are great friends and I know he’s got his hands full with probably the silliest and most ridiculous stuff I’ve ever seen in my life,” Justice said on “Fox & Friends” Thursday.

He also accused Democrats of making the issue personal and said they’re rejecting Trump’s offers because they don’t like him.

“This government shutdown is just hurting so many people and really and truly, I go back to just this. What is he asking for? He’s asking for something that will help all of us, to protect our borders, to keep the bad stuff out,” he continued. “And what is the other side doing? The other side is just hitting back and saying no because we don’t like you. We’re not going to do it because we don’t like you.”

Justice claimed the amount of money the president is asking for is more than reasonable and said his economic track record should earn him some credit with the American people.

“Really and truly the amount of dollars that he’s asking for is a gnat on a dinosaur. And what this man has done to change our economy and everything, for crying out loud, why in the world wouldn’t we go with him when he’s trying to help [us]?” he added.