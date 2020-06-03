Wendy’s facing backlash following reports of franchisee’s $440G donation to Trump reelection campaign

Twitter has got serious beef with Wendy’s right now.

The fast-food chain is currently facing backlash on social media after it was reported that James Bodenstedt, the CEO of a company that franchises hundreds of Wendy’s, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell locations, had donated over $440,000 to President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign.

Bodenstedt’s donations were reported by Business Insider back in May, ahead of a roundtable discussion between members of the White House and members of the restaurant industry regarding coronavirus relief efforts. Bodenstedt, the CEO of Muy! Companies, was reportedly the first fast-food franchise operator to participate in such discussions. The White House meeting also took place after Bodenstedt had donated more than $440,000 to Trump’s reelection campaign, the latest being a $200,000 donation to the Trump Victory PAC in March, according to Business Insider.

Now, those critical of Bodenstedt’s donations are taking to Twitter, sharing their outrage and vowing to stop eating at Wendy’s in posts tagged with #WendysIsOverParty. The hashtag, which began trending on the platform earlier this week, has currently been included in over 18,000 tweets as of Tuesday morning. – READ MORE

