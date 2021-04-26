‘Welcome To The Wrong Border’: New Hampshire GOP Rips Kamala Harris As She Visits The State

The New Hampshire GOP called out Vice President Kamala Harris’ planned visit to the “wrong border” rather than traveling to the southern border amid the ongoing migrant crisis.

Harris has faced Republican criticism for delaying a visit to the southern border even though she had been nominated as the overseer of the administration’s response to the migrant crisis by President Joe Biden. The New Hampshire Republican Party tweeted Friday that the country would be better served if she visited the southern border rather than campaign for Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan in the state.

“Welcome to the #WrongBorder, VP Kamala Harris! As you travel over 2,300 miles away from El Paso, our country would be better served with an official visit to our southern border, not a campaign trip for Maggie Hassan,” the New Hampshire GOP tweeted.

Welcome to the #WrongBorder, @VP @KamalaHarris! As you travel over 2,300 miles away from El Paso, our country would be better served with an official visit to our southern border, not a campaign trip for @Maggie_Hassan. #BidenBorderCrisis #NHPolitics https://t.co/ZzNOVHegCD — NHGOP (@NHGOP) April 23, 2021

New Hampshire GOP Chairman Stephen Stepanek criticized Harris for travelling throughout the northern U.S. instead of visiting the southern border and said that the vice president previously campaigned to fix the immigration crisis during a state tour in 2019.

“Vice President Kamala Harris would serve our nation better by tackling the crisis at our southern border instead of campaigning with Maggie Hassan near our northern border,” Stepanek said in a statement to Fox News. “Harris last visited our Granite State in 2019, telling supporters that she was committed to fixing the “inhumane” activities towards our country’s southern border.”

Stepanek said Harris is ignoring the migrant surge and allowing the crisis to worsen.

“Now Harris returns almost two years later, but how will she answer to these same individuals, while blatantly ignoring the crisis she’s been specifically charged to handle?,” he said. “Granite Stater’s don’t want another photo-op, they want strong leadership and accountability.”

On March 30, Texas Gov. Greg Abbot called Harris the “border czar” in a letter to the Biden administration.

“Now that President Biden has named you Border Czar in charge of the administration’s response, I want to express to you the threats and challenges caused by the administration’s open border policies,” Abbott wrote.

In mid-April, Harris said Biden asked Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to handle the issues at the border and that she planned to visit Guatemala to combat the “root causes” of migration, The Washington Post reported.

“We also have to deal with the root causes, otherwise we are just in a perpetual system of only dealing with the symptoms,” Harris said after meeting with immigration experts, according to the Post.

Harris participated in a roundtable with the Northern Triangle countries Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras to address issues of poverty, the climate and corruption, according to Fox News. She plans to meet with the Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei Monday.