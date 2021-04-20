Welcome to Medellín, Minn., Where Elected Officials and Cops Are Afraid of BLM and Antifa Race ‘Cartels’

Well, folks, we’re here.

After years of pulling the threads from the Constitution and foundation of Western thought, telling ourselves it wouldn’t matter “this time,” or being shamed by our betters about the “fallacy” of the slippery slope, we’ve arrived to find our social fabric nearly undone.

It’s over there, a tattered, stringy mass lying on the floor.

The Third-Worlding of America is nearly complete. Colombia, here we come!

Let’s go over the bill of particulars in case you don’t think Medellín is in our future.

In recent years we’ve seen that the rule of law bends toward injustice. We’ve seen the legal system weaponized against a sitting president of the U.S.

Washington, D.C.’s Capitol Hill rioters are treated completely different than Seattle’s Capitol rioters.

People defending themselves from a mob are the ones who end up in jail.

If there’s a difference of opinion, people who believe in the wisdom of the Constitution and the rule of law are called names like fascist or nationalist. They are kicked off platforms that have replaced the public square.

If people in the favored crowds are called out for doing something wrong or the merely hypocritical, it’s the disfavored messenger who is shunned from the public square. Ask James O’Keefe or Jason Whitlock or the “terrorists” who supported President Trump or the people who were – oopsie – geotagged at the president’s speech on January 6th … by the cell phone companies and banks. – READ MORE

