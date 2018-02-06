This website looks identical to Reddit, but it will steal your password

The next time you decide to visit Reddit to get your daily fill of world news, funny pictures and silly comment chains, be sure that you take your time when typing in the website address. A malicious site that looks identical to Reddit was discovered over the weekend, and if you’re not careful, you could have your login information stolen.

The fake Reddit is basically indistinguishable from the real thing at first glance. The front page features the same links you’ll find on Reddit.com, which makes it easy to mistake the fake one for the real one, enter your login information up at the top of the screen and realize too late that you’d been fooled. The only discernible difference between the two sites is that the malicious knock-off uses the Colombian top-level domain “.co” instead.

HEADSUP: Looking for infosec people at @Reddit. Website at (phishing?) domain reddit(.)co — using the Colombian TLD — was acting a pitch-perfect apparent MITM of the actual Reddit. Now returning 500 before I could screenshot it. Domain ownership is as-follows: pic.twitter.com/hpucMroumd — Alec Muffett (@AlecMuffett) February 5, 2018

The primary takeaway here is that anyone who visits Reddit.com (until this site is shut down) is one letter away from accidentally visiting a phishing site instead. But beyond that, the mere fact that Comodo — the registry that issued the domain for the fake Reddit — allowed this to happen is extremely worrying. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *