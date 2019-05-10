‘We Hang On By A Thread’: American Sibling Trapped In China Gives Update

One of two American siblings trapped in China for nearly 11 months due to an “exit ban” gave an update Sunday, according to a video acquired by The Daily Caller News Foundation Thursday.

New York City consultant Cynthia Liu and Georgetown University student Victor Liu are allowed to travel within the country, but cannot leave, CBS Newsreported Thursday. The Chinese government is reportedly using the siblings to convince their father Liu Changming, a fugitive, to come back to the country.

Cynthia Liu said Changming “abandoned” her family years ago and have not been in touch since he left.

Changming is on China’s most-wanted list for fraud of up to $1.4 billion, according to CBS.

Cynthia Liu said that she and her brother did not do “anything wrong.”View image on Twitter

American siblings trapped in China make public plea for help: "We wake up every morning terrified" https://t.co/zGq14MOhDi pic.twitter.com/fBAaFxhVQs — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 9, 2019

“After 11 months of being in a place where every twist and turn seems designed to crush our spirits so completely, we have never felt more exhausted, sad and hopeless,” Cynthia Liu said. “We hang on by a thread to our sanity and to any sliver of hope.”

Cynthia Liu added the she has not seen or talked to her mom for some time.

The children’s mother, Sandra Han, 51, is reportedly being held in a somewhat secret, unmarked prison, or a “black jail.” Such places of confinement are used to hold prisoners without giving charges, according to Human Rights Watch. These jails are generally located in state-owned hotels, psychiatric hospitals and nursing homes.

“We need to go home,” Cynthia Liu said.

