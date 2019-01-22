 

WATCH: Women’s March President Suggests Jews Are White Supremacists While Claiming She’s Not Anti-Semitic

Women’s March co-president Tamika Mallory suggested during an interview on Friday that Jews are white supremacists as she attempted to defend herself against well-documented allegations of anti-Semitism.

Mallory, who made the remarks while on PBS’s “Firing Line with Margaret Hoover,” recently defended calling notorious anti-Semite Louis Farrakhan the “greatest of all time.”

“The Women’s March openly embraced the anti-Semitism it has been repeatedly accused of Saturday, with leaders openly embracing the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement from the Women’s March podium, and issuing a new manifesto, released to coincide with the Washington, D.C., signature event, excoriating Congress and state legislators for condemning the BDS movement,” The Daily Wire reported.- READ MORE

 

