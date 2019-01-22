WATCH: Women’s March President Suggests Jews Are White Supremacists While Claiming She’s Not Anti-Semitic

Women’s March co-president Tamika Mallory suggested during an interview on Friday that Jews are white supremacists as she attempted to defend herself against well-documented allegations of anti-Semitism.
Mallory, who made the remarks while on PBS’s “Firing Line with Margaret Hoover,” recently defended calling notorious anti-Semite Louis Farrakhan the “greatest of all time.”
Women's March co-President Tamika Mallory appears to suggest that Jews are white supremacists during an interview about the allegations that she is an anti-Semite. pic.twitter.com/sa6z0fXqG5
