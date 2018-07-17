Business Crime
WATCH: WARNING GRAPHIC — Armed Robber Holds Up Pizzeria; Gets Pummeled Like the Mailman in Goodfellas (Video)
A hooded armed robber picked the wrong bunch of pizza guys.
And paid a heavy price.
A would-be robber in Arizona was stopped by several restaurant employees and the whole thing was caught on camera.
In the video, the crook can be seen standing behind a counter, armed with a knife and demanding money from employees. However, the workers were not amused and one of them decided to take action by throw a chair at the suspect. At least six employees then start attacking the man and subduing him until police arrive.
The crook did cut one of the employees with a box cutter which required 16 stitches.
WARNING GRAPHIC: Intense video shows a would-be robber getting beaten up by restaurant employees in Arizona. — https://t.co/7mRhUlCeVL pic.twitter.com/hANnF4Izz9
— Tulsa’s Channel 8 (@KTULNews) July 13, 2018
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
A would-be robber in Arizona was stopped by several restaurant employees and the whole thing was caught on camera. In the video, the crook can be seen standing behind a counter, armed with a knife and demanding money from employees. However, the workers we