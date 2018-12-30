WATCH: Vape Store Clerk Has Meltdown over Customer Wearing Trump Shirt

A Store Clerk At A Vape Store Was Fired Friday Evening After He Was Caught On Video Screaming At A Customer Wearing A Shirt That Said “trump” And A Maga Hat, Demanding For Him To Leave And Refusing To Sell Him Anything.

“LEAVE THE STORE! LEAVE THE STORE! LEAVE THE STORE! F-CK OFF! I DON’T GIVE A F-CK, GET OUT!” the employee screamed at the customer, Ian Furgeson, who posted the video on his Facebook page on Friday afternoon.

The clerk can be seen taking a swing at Furgeson in the video and accusing Furgeson of being racist. The clerk makes a phone call, telling someone that Furgeson was wearing “some Trump bullsh-t.”- READ MORE