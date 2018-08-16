WATCH: Unite The Right Organizer Humiliated By Father, Sent To Timeout On Live Stream

It seemed like the white nationalists could not get any more pathetic after their failed rally, but the Unite the Right 2 organizer Jason Kessler was scolded by his father during a live stream with a fellow neo-Nazi.

Kessler was streaming with Patrick Little, another pathetic white nationalist and failed U.S. Senate candidate, when his father interrupted.

Unite the Right 2 organizer, Nazi failure Jason Kessler gets yelled at by his dad for being a Nazi while livestreaming w Nazi loser Patrick Little, who admits he may have to sell the boat he's broadcasting from at a loss because he needs money. pic.twitter.com/skmlmtdSAE — FlyingOverTr0ut (@FlyingOverTr0ut) August 14, 2018

“Hey!” Kessler’s father yelled. “ You get out of my room!”

“Sorry, I’m having an issue here,” Kessler tells Little.

“You got a drunk roommate there?” Little asks amused.

“Something like that….” Kessler says getting cut off by his dad again.- READ MORE

Portland Police Chief Danielle Outlaw (shown above left) called out the group Antifa for its violent actions recently — and she vowed to keep her city safe from all who choose to threaten it, no matter their personal views.

“I personally saw, whether they were fireworks, M-80s, explosives — I saw those being set off by the anti-racist groups,” Outlaw told OPB of the dangerous rally. “The projectiles — pieces of cement that are large as grapefruit, pieces of brick, broken glass bottles — all of that was not coming from the Patriot Prayer side at that time.”

At a press event after the rally, she also noted, about her department’s supposed bias, “I think it’s ridiculous for any one person to think that I would favor someone who is supposedly associated — or would allow white supremacists to be a part of their group — it’s just ridiculous for me to favor anyone that intentionally comes to bring physical harm.”

“Where’s the accountability for people that come with the intent to harm, destroy, and to tear things up, and to actually come and physically fight other people?” she countered. “And then we are called to break it up, and say, ‘We don’t want anything to happen.’ If one side gets the shorter end of the stick for whatever reason, then we’re accused of not protecting one side or the other.”

Outlaw also responded to OPB’s interviewer Dave Miller when he said, “It seems some people say that police are defending far-Right groups and cracking down on anti-fascist groups.”- READ MORE