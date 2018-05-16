WATCH: U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley SHREDS The Security Council Over Gaza ‘Demonstrations’

United Nations Ambassador and all-around badass Nikki Haley took her seat on the U.N. Security Council this morning and proceeded to tear the body to shreds over it’s “concern” that Israel was murdering innocent Palestinians just looking to express their frustration by storming Israel’s borders, grenades in hand.

Nikki Haley brings the truth to a UNSC that doesn’t want to hear it. But we hear it. This is near perfect: pic.twitter.com/xriABGAwUN — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) May 15, 2018

Speaking to the Council, calmly yet firmly, Haley criticized the United Nations’ tolerance for violence against Israel, asking her colleagues whether they would accept this kind of behavior from any other nation if the target wasn’t the Jewish people, and blaming the terrorist organization, Hamas, for both inciting the violence, and using Palestinians as human shields.

“Let’s remember that the Hamas terrorist organization has been inciting violence for years, long before the United States decided to move our embassy,” Haley told the U.N. “This is what is endangering the people of Gaza. Make no mistake, Hamas is pleased with the results from yesterday.” – READ MORE

