WATCH: Tucker Carlson Makes Appeal To Trump For Assange Pardon

During a show this week Fox News’ Tucker Carlson urged President Trump to pardon Julian Assange, saying that while the president “probably does want to pardon” the WikiLeaks founder who remains in detention awaiting an extradition trial in London, there are also “sinister people” who want him to stay confined for life.

Tucker interviewed Assange’s fiancée Stella Moris who directly appealed for President Trump to “show mercy” and drop the pending extradition case against Assange before he leaves office in January.

“Whatever you think of Julian Assange and what he did, he is effectively a journalist. He took information and he put it in a place the public could read it,” the primetime Fox host said.

“He may die in prison,” Tucker continued. “The current president Donald Trump has the power to pardon Julian Assange.” He also emphasized the growing calls from multiple corners and across the political spectrum for him to do so. There’s also been widespread rumors and speculation that Trump is deeply considering it.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --