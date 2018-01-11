WATCH: Tucker Carlson Calls Out Jorge Ramos for Labeling His Political Opponents Bigots

Fox News Channel’s Tucker Carlson and Univision’s Jorge Ramos got into a fiery exchange during Tuesday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight with the backdrop of President Trump’s televised immigration negotiations. The two loudly went back and forth debating the merits of immigration reform and when Ramos started to claim Trump was using racially coded language, the Fox News host called him out for trying to smear an opponent.

“I never imagined I would be on Fox News listening to you criticizing President Trump on immigration. Thanks for inviting me,” Ramos joked after Carlson introduced him.

“It’s a matter of the principle and this is the principle which is that a country has a right to determine who enters it and who gets citizenship, who votes, who chooses the government,” Carlson quickly declared in response to Ramos’ quip. “That’s what a country is and I can’t imagine how you could publicly disagree with that and yet you seem to.” – READ MORE

Jorge Ramos, Univision anchor and open borders activist, is not enjoying his first year living in President Donald Trump’s America, as he explained to Spanish radio host Javier del Pino last week.

“With Donald Trump there, I have never been treated so badly. I have never been insulted so much. We’ve never been attacked so much. They have never tried to run us out as much as now,” Ramos told Madrid-based Cadena SER, according to a translation by the Media Research Center’s Newsbusters.

“This is the worst moment I’ve had in the 34 years I’ve been living in the United States, the worst moment,” Ramos emphasized.

Ramos once told the Los Angeles Times that, when he was originally allowed to legally immigrate to America, “To me it was a palace … the United States gave me opportunities that my country of origin could not: freedom of the press and complete freedom of expression.” – READ MORE

