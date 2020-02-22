WATCH: Trump Mocks Oscars Over ‘Parasite’ Win, Slams Brad Pitt During Campaign Rally

President Donald Trump isn’t a fan of the Academy Award-winning film, “Parasite” — or Brad Pitt, for that matter.

Last night at his campaign rally in Colorado Springs, Trump didn’t mince words when he shared his opinion of the 2020 Academy Awards.

“How bad were the Academy Awards this year?” @realDonaldTrump says “we’ve got enough problems with South Korea” and lists off some of his favorite movies. “Can we get Gone with the Wind back please? Sunset Boulevard … ” He called Brad Pitt “a little wise guy.” pic.twitter.com/PKZM3NzYUJ — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) February 21, 2020

With a brief statement about America’s relationship with Korea, he opened the door for his discussion about the South Korean film. He admitted that he wasn’t pleased with the foreign picture winning Best Picture although he hadn’t viewed the film.

“By the way, how bad were the Academy Awards this year, did you see it?” Trump said as the crowd booed. “And the winner is a movie from South Korea — what the hell was that all about?

“We got enough problems with South Korea, with trade. On top of it, they give them the best movie of the year? Was it good? I don’t know.” – READ MORE

