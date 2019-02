“Anti-Semitism has no place in the United States Congress,” Trump told a group of reporters. “And Congresswoman Omar is, terrible what she said, I think she should either resign from Congress or she should certainly resign from the House Foreign Affairs Committee.”

“What she said is so deep-seated in her heart, that her lame apology, and that’s what it was, it was lame, and she didn’t mean a word of it was just not appropriate,” Trump continued. “I think she should resign from Congress, frankly.”

“But at a minimum, she shouldn’t be on committees, certainly that committee,” Trump concluded. – READ MORE