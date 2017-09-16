WATCH: Trump calls Melania ‘the star of the Trump family’ at White House Historical Association event

President Trump called first lady Melania Trump “the star of the Trump family” Thursday at a dinner and reception for the White House Historical Association.

“And I’m just going to turn this over to the star of the Trump family,” the president said while introducing his wife at the function held in the State Dining Room of the White House. “They love her out there, I’ll tell you. We walked all over Florida, we walked all over Texas and they’re loving Melania and she just enjoys helping them with what she’s doing and working with you folks.” – READ MORE